Bicyclist falls to their death trying to beat Miami drawbridge

MIAMI — Police say a bicyclist who tried to beat a drawbridge in Miami slid to his death down the rising concrete slab.
They say 58-year-old Fred Medina's body was found in between the section of the bridge that moves and the fixed part of the roadway.
Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallet says Medina was on his usual morning ride from Aventura to Key Biscayne when he tried to make it past the Miami River drawbridge Wednesday morning.
The warning arms were coming down when Medina tried to overtake the opening. Medina was an entertainment industry executive focused on Latin American media.
- Study: 3 feet of distance in a classroom could be enough to limit the spread of COVID-19
- Gunman who killed 8 at Atlanta-area spas was also planning attack in Florida, authorities say
- Gov. Ron DeSantis: Florida 'not anticipating' getting more J&J vaccine 'anytime soon'
- Biden eyes 'small to a significant tax increase' on incomes over $400,000
- People who are homeless can receive stimulus checks
- The Greek alphabet will never be used for hurricane names again, WMO says
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter