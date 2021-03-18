x
Bicyclist falls to their death trying to beat Miami drawbridge

Authorities say the warning arms were coming down when the man tried to overtake the opening.
MIAMI — Police say a bicyclist who tried to beat a drawbridge in Miami slid to his death down the rising concrete slab. 

They say 58-year-old Fred Medina's body was found in between the section of the bridge that moves and the fixed part of the roadway.

Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallet says Medina was on his usual morning ride from Aventura to Key Biscayne when he tried to make it past the Miami River drawbridge Wednesday morning. 

The warning arms were coming down when Medina tried to overtake the opening. Medina was an entertainment industry executive focused on Latin American media.

