Biden administration backs Florida school districts on mask mandates

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona addressed the state in an open letter.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — President Joe Biden's administration on Friday offered its full-throated support for local cities and school boards in Florida that are defying Gov. DeSantis' order that prohibits mask-wearing mandates in schools.

In an open letter from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the administration condemned DeSantis' order which contravenes public health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cardona also noted that federal COVID-19 relief funds for schools could be used to fill any financial gaps caused by penalties imposed on local school districts by state leaders.

“The Department stands with these dedicated educators who are working to safely reopen schools and maintain safe in-person instruction,” Cardona wrote.

Florida is one of the states experiencing some of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the nation, driven by the spread of the more transmissible delta variant among its unvaccinated populations. Florida, along with Texas, alone accounted for 40 percent of hospitalizations from the virus over the last week, the White House said Thursday.

The CDC earlier this month recommended universal mask-wearing in K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status, to slow the spread of the variant.

In July, DeSantis doubled down on his opposition to mask mandates in schools and issued an executive order ensuring parents can choose if their kids wear masks. The Florida Department of Education then followed suit in August, passing an emergency rule that allows parents to transfer their kids out of school if they face "COVID-19 harassment," such as being required to wear masks.

The letter marks the sharpest-yet pushback by the Biden administration to state policies and comes days after the president indicated he did not believe he had the direct authority to overturn the governor's actions.

“I say to these governors: Please help. But if you aren’t going to help, at least get out of the way,” Biden said earlier this month. “The people are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives.”

It's not the only comment Biden has made about the handling of the pandemic in the Sunshine State.

It all started when the president criticized DeSantis' recent response to surging COVID cases and record hospitalizations in the state.

"...It's clear to me and to most of the medical experts that the decisions being made – like not allowing mask mandates in school and the like – are bad health policy," Biden said at the time.

DeSantis fired back the next day, in a heated display, saying:

“Joe Biden suggests that if you don’t do lockdown policies, then you should, quote, get out of the way. Well, let me tell you this, if you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way. I’m not gonna let you get away with it," DeSantis said, in part. "If you’re trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way and I’m standing for the people of Florida."

A back-and-forth continued between the two for a few days but eventually fizzled out.

DeSantis has said the state’s Board of Education can withhold the salaries of the superintendent and school board members of districts that have instituted mask mandates.

"Education funding is intended to benefit students first and foremost, not systems. The Governor’s priorities are protecting parents’ rights and ensuring that every student has access to a high-quality education that meets their unique needs," the governor's office said.

Cardona wrote that “any threat by Florida to withhold salaries from superintendents and school board members who are working to protect students and educators (or to levy other financial penalties) can be addressed using (federal virus relief) funds at the sole and complete discretion of Florida school districts.”

The Miami-Herald reports Broward and Alachua counties have defied the governor's order by requiring a doctor's note before opting a student out of a mask mandate. The outlet adds an emergency hearing has been called next week by the Florida Department of Education to discuss the potential for penalties.