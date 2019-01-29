GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — University of Florida researchers say far fewer shark bites were reported worldwide last year.

According to the university's International Shark Attack File, 66 bites were documented in 2018, compared with 88 the previous year. That's 26 percent lower than the five-year average of 84 bites annually. Thirty-two bites happened in U.S. waters.

Four of last year's bites were fatal, roughly keeping with the average of six deaths worldwide each year.

The University of Florida’s data said people reported 16 unprovoked bites in 2018, which was down from 31 the year before. Florida typically tops the leaderboard for shark attacks in the U.S.

In Volusia County, there were four reported shark bites compared to nine the year before.

In a statement Monday, Gavin Naylor of the Florida Museum of Natural History's shark research program said it's unknown whether the drop can be attributed to more people heeding beach safety warnings or to declining shark populations.

Naylor said beachgoers need to learn about shark behavior in areas such as Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where great white sharks have followed a rebounding seal population.

Related: Girl treated at hospital after possible shark bite at Myrtle Beach

Previous: Florida man in serious condition after shark bite

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.