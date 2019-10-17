TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida students may soon be allowed to take off one day each semester for their mental health.

A state lawmaker from Tampa has introduced a bill that would let public and charter school boards adopt attendance policies that allow children and teens to take a limited number of mental health days as excused absences.

Rep. Susan Valdes introduced House Bill 315. And, Florida isn't the first state to consider the concept. According to WESH, Oregon and Utah already have laws on the books related to student mental health-related absences.

If passed, the legislation would allow students who take a mental health day during the semester to make up assigned work they missed without paying an academic price.

The bill will be considered during the next legislative session. If state lawmakers gave it the green-light and the governor signed it, the bill would take effect on July 1, 2020.

