Florida weather radar shows large flocks of birds migrating south for winter

KEY WEST, Fla. — Have you seen an increase of birds in the skies recently? Our weather radars have, too!
The radar for the National Weather Service in Key West caught a large number of birds migrating south for the winter.
Yep -- we said it: winter.
The National Weather Service says there is a combination of things that might trigger a bird's senses, causing them to head south. It's the changes in day length, lower temperatures, changes in food supplies and genetic predisposition.
NWS Florida Keys said over 100 species of birds fly over the Florida Keys during migration periods. Some even use the island chain as a pitstop to break and recuperate, before continuing on with their journey further south.
Migration season in North America typically lasts from late summer through fall, and from late winter until spring, the National Weather Service says.
