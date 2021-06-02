7-year-old daughter of Marine killed in Black Hawk helicopter runs 7 miles in his honor

The girl and her mom were already participating in the Marine Raider Foundation’s 5-mile run when she got the idea last minute to do seven instead.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl ran seven miles over Memorial Day weekend as a way to honor her father and six other Marines who were killed in a 2015 Black Hawk training crash, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

Makenzie and her mother, Jenna Kemp, signed up to run the Marine Raider Foundation’s 5-mile run to honor Makenzie's "angel daddy," according to a Facebook post from Jenna.

Makenzie didn't stop at five. Her mother posted to Facebook saying she added on two miles. One was to honor her dad. The other six would be a tribute to the other six men who were also killed in 2015 when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a training mission.

"We were driving out to the spot where we were going to start, and we were talking about the guys and talking about the team and Kenzie said, 'Instead of doing five why don't we do seven? One mile for each of the guys,'" Jenna told the Pensacola News Journal.

The newspaper said Makenzie split up the miles, doing four of them on Sunday and the final three on Monday.

Makenzie was only a year old when Sgt. Kerry Michael Kemp was killed during the training mission in Santa Rosa Sound, Florida in 2015.

Makenzie passed her fundraising goal of $3,500 by raising more than $4,000.

