Bourbon named after first free Black settlement near St. Augustine helps support Fort Mose Historical Society

A bourbon named after the first settlement and town in which Black people could live free is donating a portion of profits to support the Fort Mose Historical Society.

Fort Mose was established in 1738, just two miles north of St Augustine.

It was a place where Africans – who fled their enslavement in the Carolinas -- found freedom. Here, they were working and living in colonial Spanish Florida.

Victor George Spirits recently released Fort Mose’ 1738 bourbon. The company says one dollar from every bottle sold will go to help with educational programs, events and creating overall awareness of the historic town.

“This donation is greatly appreciated and will help with executing our mission statement of continuing to tell the story of Fort Mose’ and the impact it has had in the history of our country not only for African Americans but all Americans,” said Charles Ellis President of Fort Mose’ Historical Society.

"We are excited to work ... to educate our youth and make sure this part of history is never forgotten."

VGS is a Black-owned company founded by Victor G Harvey.

“Giving back has always been part of who I am,” said Victor Harvey, Founder of Fort Mose 1783. "We knew with the story behind Fort Mose’ and us being able to help tell it through our bourbon that this was going to be a huge brand. Our sales exploded all over the United States the day it came out and I told my team we must do more, and I saw donating funds from every bottle sold over the next year as a way to do that."