Ready for takeoff: Blue Angels specialty license plate arrives in Florida

The specialty license plates were authorized during the 2020 Legislative session.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — From flying high in the sky to the back of your car, the Blue Angels specialty license plate is officially on the market for Floridians.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced the specialty license plate can now be purchased at tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state.

Those who purchased a presale voucher for the plate in October 2020 now also have the opportunity to redeem it.

"The revenue collected annually from the sale of the Blue Angels specialty license plate will be distributed to the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation, a Florida nonprofit, to fund the maintenance, programs, marketing, and projects of the foundation, including the National Naval Aviation Museum and the National Flight Academy in Pensacola," FLHSMV said in a news release.

The Naval Aviation Museum Foundation first had its specialty plate authorized during the 2020 Legislative session.