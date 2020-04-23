CLERMONT, Fla. — It’s springtime, and in central Florida that ordinarily would mean blueberry picking at places like Southern Hill Farms.

But with new coronavirus fears keeping people under lockdown and social distancing, the 40-acre farm in Clermont, Florida has had to make adjustments too this spring.

Customers are ordering their blueberries online and then picking them up by car instead of going in the fields themselves as they’ve done in seasons past.

A customer picks up an order of blueberries Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Southern Hill Farms in Clermont, Fla. Due to coronavirus customers are ordering their blueberries online and then picking them up by car instead of picking blueberries themselves in the fields as they've done in seasons past.(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Thousands of acres of fruits and vegetables grown in Florida are being plowed over or left to rot because farmers can’t sell to restaurants, theme parks or schools nationwide that have closed because of the coronavirus.

In this March 28, 2020, photo, a pile of ripe squash sits in a field, in Homestead, Fla. Thousands of acres of fruits and vegetables grown in Florida are being plowed over or left to rot because farmers can't sell to restaurants, theme parks or schools nationwide that have closed because of the coronavirus.

