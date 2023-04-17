FWC: Boat captain killed by lightning strike in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A boat captain was killed after being struck by lightning Sunday afternoon in Brevard County, officials say.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed Sunday that the boat captain was killed by a lightning strike at Pineda Causeway and U.S. 1.
Brevard County Fire Rescue says they transported a second person to the hospital with minor injuries.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, lightning kills 20 to 30 people in the U.S. every year. Hundreds of other people are injured.
"Studies have shown that most people struck by lightning are struck not at the height of a thunderstorm but before and after the storm has peaked," according to the NOAA website. "Most people are unaware of how far lightning can strike from its parent thunderstorm. Lightning can strike more than 10 miles away from the location of rainfall."
NOAA advises the following for people to remain safe during a thunderstorm:
- The safest location during a thunderstorm is inside a large enclosed structure with plumbing and electrical wiring, such as shopping centers, schools, office buildings, and private residences.
- Stay away from electrical appliances and plumbing fixtures.
- If you are inside a vehicle, roll the windows up and avoid contact with any conducting paths leading to the outside of the vehicle.
- Figure out your nearest and safest lightning shelter location.
- When thunder roars, go indoors and stay there until 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder.
- For those who are hearing impaired, remember, see a flash, and dash inside.
- Do not wait for the rain to start before seeking shelter, and do not leave the shelter just because the rain has ended.
