FWC: Boat captain killed by lightning strike in Brevard County

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, lightning kills 20 to 30 people in the U.S. every year. Hundreds of other people are injured.



"Studies have shown that most people struck by lightning are struck not at the height of a thunderstorm but before and after the storm has peaked," according to the NOAA website. "Most people are unaware of how far lightning can strike from its parent thunderstorm. Lightning can strike more than 10 miles away from the location of rainfall."