FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — High speed and darkness were a dangerous combination just after midnight when a boat slammed into a rocky pier in Fort Lauderdale, WSVN reports.

The South Florida news station says several people on board the four-engine center console were seriously hurt. One woman was thrown from the boat and rushed to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

According to WPLG, the crash was at a fishing pier that sits on top of jetty extending into the Atlantic Ocean.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers are investigating.

WSVN/NNS

