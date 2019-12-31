FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — High speed and darkness were a dangerous combination just after midnight when a boat slammed into a rocky pier in Fort Lauderdale, WSVN reports.
The South Florida news station says several people on board the four-engine center console were seriously hurt. One woman was thrown from the boat and rushed to the hospital with traumatic injuries.
According to WPLG, the crash was at a fishing pier that sits on top of jetty extending into the Atlantic Ocean.
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers are investigating.
RELATED: Caroline C, a derelict boat in the Manatee River, finally removed
RELATED: Boaters killed a record number of manatees in 2019
RELATED: Boat Graveyard: More boats are moving out of the Bay after 10News' investigation
