3 rescued from boat fire near Ft. Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people Thursday after a shrimping boat caught fire off the coast of Southwest Florida.

According to the Coast Guard, a 63-foot shrimping boat caught fire in San Carlos Bay near Ft. Myers Beach. A response boat was able to rescue the three onboard without any injuries.

Investigators say rescue teams spotted the fire while on patrol and took the three boaters aboard after their attempts to extinguish the flames were unsuccessful. Firefighters from Cape Coral, Sanibel, Estero and Lee County later extinguished the flames, the Coast Guard says.

Crews are now monitoring the ship for any pollution.