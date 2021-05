Coast Guard: 2 dead, possible 10 missing after boat overturns in Florida Keys

Eight people have been rescued so far.

KEY WEST, Fla. — Officials say two people are dead and a possible 10 others are missing after their boat overturned near the Florida Keys.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a location several miles off Key West around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say crews rescued eight people and pulled two bodies from the water. Two Coast Guard cutters and several small boats continued to search the area Thursday evening for the missing passengers.

There was no immediate sign of the overturned boat.

Officials didn’t immediately know what type of boat the people had been traveling in or where they had come from.

#BREAKING @USCG assets rescued 8 people and recovered 2 bodies from the water at approximately 1 p.m., Thursday, 18 miles southwest of #KeyWest. #USCG assets are currently searching for another 10 possible people in the water.



More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/YbqEh9FxIL — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 27, 2021

This is a developing story; check back for updates.