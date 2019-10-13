BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police are asking the public to avoid the area of Town Center Mall after they say there was a shooting.

Reports of the shooting are on West Glades Road. Police say they are on scene and currently conducting an active search of the area along with a SWAT team.

One person was transported to Delray Medical Center with gunshot wounds, police say.

Police say a man was shot while he was sitting in the food court of the mall.

Boca Raton police say there is not an active shooter and say they responded to a report of shots fired. Police continue to search.

Police are asking people to avoid the area. People inside the mall are being asked to take shelter until officers reach them to evacuate.

RELATED: Fort Worth police officer kills woman inside her own home, officials say

RELATED: Gunman opens fire at church wedding ceremony in New Hampshire, 2 people shot

Stay with 10News for further details on this developing story.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter