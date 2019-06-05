JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The bodies of a dog and two cats belonging to a military family were recovered Sunday evening, two days after a Boeing 737-800 left a runway at NAS Jacksonville and went into the St. Johns River.

"Those who were involved in this sad tasking performed the recovery in the most dignified way possible with the base veterinarian on site to ensure all protocols were followed," said base officials via a post to Facebook.

According to the Facebook post, every possible avenue was pursued to rescue the animals.

One animal that traveled in the cabin was safely removed by its owner.

The animals will be cremated through a local company.

The plane, carrying 143 people, went into the water Friday night at 9:49 p.m. after the plane, heading from Guantonimo Bay, attempted to land in NAS Jax during heavy rain.

Early in an investigation into the crash, first responders were sent to the cargo bay to see if any pets could be saved, according to a representative from NAS Jax. At first, responders were unable to hear or see anything and, in an effort to ensure their safety in the event the plane sunk, they retreated. As the investigation progressed, first responders were sent to the cargo bay a second time. That time, responders were able to see that no animal carriers were above the water line.

As an investigation in the wreck continues, National Transportation Safety Board Investigator John Lovell said the board is looking into the training, experience and fatigue of the crew at the time of the incident.

NTSB is also looking for video from witnesses at the scene.