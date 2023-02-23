Body cam video: Orlando-area shooting suspect arrested

Keith Moses was charged with first-degree murder and "a slew" of additional charges are expected, the sheriff's office said.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sheriff's office body camera video released Thursday shows the tense interaction between deputies and the 19-year-old accused of shooting and killing three people, including a TV news reporter, over the span of several hours.

Videographer Jesse Walden, 29, and an unnamed woman were also shot and injured.

Law enforcement officers approach the suspected gunman after 4 p.m. Wednesday, demanding he get on the ground, the body cam video shows. At one point, a deputy says "there's a zero in his pocket" — "zero" means weapon, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

A minute later, a gun is seen pulled out of Moses' pants.

"Grab the zero," the deputy says. Another officer replies, "It's hot still."

The sheriff's office notes that one deputy's face is blurred in the video because that person works in an undercover capacity. 10 Tampa Bay muted several expletives at the beginning of the video.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during an earlier news conference that Moses' motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Deputies were initially called after 11 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Hialeah Street about a shooting; Augustin's body was found inside a car that had been shot, the sheriff's office said. The scene was cleared after several hours of investigation, and the car was towed away for testing.

Law enforcement responded around 4 p.m. for additional calls about shootings on Hialeah and Harrington streets. Lyons and Walden were shot in or near their news vehicle, according to the sheriff's office, with both transported to an area hospital.

Lyons died from his injuries, while Walden remains in critical condition but reportedly was able to speak with investigators.

The young girl, Major, and her mother were located shot at a home on Harrington Street, the sheriff's office said. The 9-year-old died from her injuries at the hospital.

Moses was charged with first-degree murder for Augustin's death, and "a slew" of additional charges are expected in relation to those who died and were injured, the sheriff's office said.

"Moses has a lengthy criminal history which includes at least 8 felony and 11 misdemeanor arrests. The charges include possession of a firearm by a minor and robbery with a deadly weapon," the agency said in a statement.