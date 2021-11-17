Body camera video shows moment when ex-NFL player Zac Stacy was arrested at Florida airport

Stacy was caught on camera last month physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

ORLANDO, Fla. — New body camera video shows the moment former NFL player Zac Stacy was confronted and arrested by police at an airport in the Orlando area days after a video showing him attacking the mother of his child in front of their baby son was posted online.

Last month, the Oakland Police Department said Stacy boarded a flight from Nashville to Orlando with the intention of turning himself in. Earlier in the day police said they were actively working to find him while a warrant was signed for his arrest.

In the video, which 10 Tampa Bay obtained from the Orlando Police Department, Stacy tells police he was not on the run and was unaware of the arrest warrant. He then goes on to accuse his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans, who earlier identified herself through a publicist, of staging the attack.

"She got a reaction out of me. She knew I was down. She knew I was going through anxiety and depression," Stacy tells officers.

In the video TMZ published, Stacy appears to hit Evans as she begs him to stop. The footage was taken inside what TMZ says is his ex-girlfriend's home near Orlando. It seems to show 30-year-old Stacy grab her off a couch and slam her into a flat-screen TV, which proceeds to tumble down onto her as she is on the ground.

According to law enforcement, it happened in Orange County, Florida.

The Oakland Police Department said its officers responded to a domestic disturbance around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 13. The agency said police were at the home within two minutes and identified Stacy as the suspect.

In an affidavit obtained by 10 Tampa Bay, investigators describe finding a remote broken on the floor and food spilled all over the living room. The baby's bouncy chair was discovered knocked over and broken, authorities added.

According to the affidavit, Evans was allowing Stacy to visit that afternoon as an olive branch during their mediation. They were eating a late breakfast around 2:20 p.m. when an argument began, the affidavit said.

It was then that Stacy picked her up like a "rag doll" and threw her against the 65-inch TV, according to authorities. When he was done, investigators say he walked out the front door. She called 911. She was later treated at the hospital.

Evans filed a protective order on Nov. 15. It was signed by a judge the following day with the intention of having it served to Stacy. Evans, through a publicist, said Stacy assaulted her inside her home – doing so in front of their 5-month-old son while her 12-year-old daughter was in a nearby bedroom.

"Our safety is the number one concern right now," she wrote at the time. "After a terrifying experience, I am grateful that Zac Stacy is currently in police custody. At present, I have filed a restraining order and plan on filing a civil complaint."