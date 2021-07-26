Body discovered believed to be 13-year-old Tallahassee boy, family says

Police are conducting a death investigation after discovering a body Sunday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Almost two days after authorities began searching for a missing 13-year-old boy, family members say his body has been found, WTXL-TV reports.

Darius Swain, 13, was reported missing Friday before his body was found behind a Walmart on Tennessee Street, a family member told the station.

Tallahassee Police Department tweeted that it was conducting a death investigation in the area where "one male juvenile was found."

At this time, investigators have not released an identity but are working to positively identify the body. Authorities do not suspect any foul play, WCTV-TV reports.

Swain was last seen Friday, July 23, near Nekoma Court and Blountstown Street, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported. The FDLE still has an active missing child alert in effect for his disappearance.

Tallahassee investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call TPD at 850-891-4200 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.