Florida

Police: Body found in Central Florida area known as The Compound

The area has received multiple reports for years regarding complaints and high-profile crimes, according to WKMG-TV
PALM BAY, Fla. — Police say a body was found Saturday evening in an undeveloped neighborhood in Central Florida. 

The area – known as The Compound – has received multiple reports for years regarding complaints and high-profile crimes, according to WKMG-TV.

The dead person was found at around 6 p.m. in the area of Absher Way and Sapodilla Drive in The Compound, according to a Palm Bay Police Department news release retrieved by WKMG-TV.

This year, there reportedly have been three arrests for people accused of murder at The Compound. A man and woman were arrested after a 30-year-old person was shot and killed in The Compound, while another man was arrested for killing a woman and then dismembering and burning her body at the same place, WKMG-TV says. 

WESH-TV says anyone with information regarding the person's death is asked to the police department at 321-952-3463 or 321-952-3456. People can also call Crimeline to remain anonymous at 800-423-8477.

