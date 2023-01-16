Body of missing man found after falling off sailboat in Florida Keys

The man was a Kentucky resident who used to live in Jacksonville and Yulee.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a man who went missing after falling overboard a sailboat was found Sunday off of Wisteria Island in the Florida Keys.

The U.S. Coast Guard originally reported on Sunday that crews were working with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to find 50-year-old Jayson Harbison.

He was last seen at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 on the west side of Wisteria Island. Officials say he reportedly fell off a sailboat and went missing.

But in an update, the U.S. Coast Guard shared the news of a body being found by rescuers in the area of the island. It was identified as the missing man.

According to the Miami Herald, Harbison was a Kentucky resident who used to live in Jacksonville and Yulee.