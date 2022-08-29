Police: Man installed camera inside family restroom at Florida beach

The hidden camera was found inside a fake fire alarm. Police are asking people who may have been inside that bathroom on a specific day to contact them.

SANIBEL, Fla. — A man is facing charges after police said he installed a hidden camera inside a public family restroom at a beach park in southwest Florida.

The Sanibel Police Department said its investigation into this crime started July 28 after employees with Sanibel's Public Works Department noticed a new fire alarm installed on the wall of a family restroom at Bowman's Beach Park.

Once employees determined the new fire alarm hadn't been put in by anyone with the public works department, they called police, the agency said in a news release.

Officers said they arrived and began their investigation. They quickly realized the fire alarm was not what it seemed; instead, officers said they believed it could be a cover for a video recording device.

After getting a warrant, officers said they were able to check the contents of the fake fire alarm and found a camera housed inside.

Further investigation revealed the person suspected of installing the hidden camera -- 58-year-old Dana Caruso.

On Aug. 19, Caruso was arrested at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport by law enforcement, police said. He faces several felony and misdemeanor charges.

Sanibel police said the reason information about this crime wasn't released until now was to keep the investigation "from being compromised."

“The suspect was thought to be moving through various communities in Florida, and our Detective was working through the leads quickly with the help of the State Attorney’s Office and the Lee County Sheriff. We had to stay focused on the investigation until he was apprehended,” Chief William Dalton said in a statement.

Police said several people were recorded on July 28 on the camera while using the family restrooms. Anyone use may have used the restrooms at Bowman Beach Park on that day is asked to contact the Sanibel Police Department.

Sanibel Police Chief William Dalton announces an arrest for video voyeurism at Bowman’s Beach Park. https://conta.cc/3PXPAOd Posted by Sanibel Police Department on Friday, August 26, 2022