HOLLYWOOD, Fla — Officials say a 4-year-old boy died after falling from the 16th floor of a South Florida condo building last weekend.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office released a report Thursday describing Jesse Delduca’s accidental death.

Jesse had been at Quadomain Condominium in Hollywood with his twin brother, mother, father and aunt on Saturday morning when his father opened a screened window.

The father later noticed the screen partially bent out and removed it. Later still, the aunt looked out the window and saw the boy on the ground below. Jesse’s mother, father and aunt rushed downstairs and told the lobby attendant to call 911.

