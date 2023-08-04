6-year-old boy reportedly hurt after falling from rollercoaster in Central Florida

Firefighters found the boy under a ride at the Fun Spot theme park.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 6-year-old boy is in the hospital with serious injuries after reportedly falling off of a rollercoaster at the Fun Spot America amusement park in Kissimmee, according to a news release.

According to a report from WESH in Orlando, around 3 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters found the boy under the track of the Galaxy Spin rollercoaster with "traumatic injuries" after falling about 20 feet from the ride.

The boy was rushed to the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando. There have been no updates on his current condition.

"The department is aware of the incident and we’re currently investigating. The ride is closed pending the outcome of the investigation," the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a statement. The FDACS carries out inspections of rides and attractions at theme parks throughout Florida, except for Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, and Universal Studios.

A statement from Fun Spot America said the FDACS inspected the ride and found it was functioning normally and with all safety procedures being followed.