Video: 12-year-old bicyclist hurt in Central Florida hit-and-run

Florida Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Orange County are searching for the driver involved in a crash that sent a boy flying off of his bike and kept going last week.

At around 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 18, a car traveling along Avalon Park Boulevard hit a child who entered the roadway on a bike from Auburn Cove Lane, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The bicyclist was not in a marked crosswalk.

A surveillance camera from a house nearby caught the crash on video. It shows the collision between the 12-year-old boy and the car, then the silver sedan continues along Avalon Park Boulevard. The child was thrown from the bike and a person walking a dog walks over to help the boy.

The 12-year-old was transported to Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando with non-life threatening injuries, FHP said.

A witness told authorities they saw the silver sedan but was unable to get the tag number.