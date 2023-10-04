Bradenton man accused of assaulting officer, breaching U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 attack

John Anthony Schubert III is accused of being a part of the initial breach of the police barricades at the capitol, court documents explain.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 47-year-old Bradenton man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after assaulting an officer and other related actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Schubert is believed to have pushed past the barriers and encouraged other rioters to do the same. He is accused of confronting police officers and at one point throwing a punch at an officer.

Court documents say Schubert was later identified as illegally entering the Capitol through a broken window. Once inside, Schubert is believed to have helped his parents — Amy and John Schubert, Jr., both previously sentenced — enter the Capitol through the same broken window.

It's reported that Schubert was seen on Closed Cricut Television (CCTV) walking to various places within the Capitol.

Schubert will make his first appearance on Wednesday at the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida where he faces felony offenses of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

In addition to the felonies, he was charged with several misdemeanors, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.