BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a death investigation.

Officers say they responded to the 2000 block of 15th Street West for a call of a deceased person.

Once on scene, officers found an elderly woman dead in a wheelchair alongside the roadway, according to a release.

Now, detectives are asking for help in identifying this woman.

The police department said she is approximately 5-foot-2, of unknown ethnicity and appears to be in her mid-80’s.

She has a surgical scar on the right side of her head, short thinning hair and was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a pink, white and purple floral print pajama pants, and pink and gray socks, according to officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jay Gow at (941) 932-9373.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter