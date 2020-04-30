BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a death investigation.
Officers say they responded to the 2000 block of 15th Street West for a call of a deceased person.
Once on scene, officers found an elderly woman dead in a wheelchair alongside the roadway, according to a release.
Now, detectives are asking for help in identifying this woman.
The police department said she is approximately 5-foot-2, of unknown ethnicity and appears to be in her mid-80’s.
She has a surgical scar on the right side of her head, short thinning hair and was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a pink, white and purple floral print pajama pants, and pink and gray socks, according to officers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jay Gow at (941) 932-9373.
