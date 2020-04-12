President Trump to nominate Bradenton police chief as US marshal

She has served as the chief of police in Bradenton since 2016.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area police chief is expected to be named a U.S. Marshal by President Donald Trump.

Our news partners at WWSB say President Trump will nominate Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Jean Bevan to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Florida.

Bevan became the chief of police in 2016. Before taking on that position, she served with the St. Petersburg Police Department for 29 years and retired at the rank of assistant chief.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio released a statement saying he was happy with the nomination.

“I am pleased the President has nominated Chief Bevan to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Florida,” Rubio said. “I believe that Chief Bevan is highly qualified for this position, and I am confident that her 33 years of experience and leadership in Florida’s law enforcement community will serve the people of the Middle District of Florida well. I look forward to supporting her confirmation.”

