State Attorney: Brandon man gets life in prison for shooting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

BRANDON, Fla. — A Brandon man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after prosecutors say he broke into a home and killed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in a "fit of jealousy."

The state attorney's office says Robert Beausejour Jr., 40, had sent several threatening text messages to the new boyfriend weeks before the shooting, which took place on Dec. 5, 2019. In those messages, prosecutors say Beausejour wrote that he "had one for" the boyfriend, referring to a bullet.

On the day of the shooting, prosecutors say Beausejour went to the boyfriend's home in Tampa, looked into the window and saw him in bed with his ex-girlfriend. They say he then broke into the house and shot the boyfriend, killing him.

Beausejour tried to force his girlfriend to leave with him but eventually left the scene of the crime, according to the state attorney's office. He was later found by authorities and arrested.

Last week, Beausejour was found guilty of premeditated first-degree murder and armed burglary. A judge sentenced him to life in prison for the murder charge and 50 years for burglary.