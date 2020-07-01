WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 37-year-old Florida man who was dishonorably discharged from the U.S. Marines for sex offenses faces federal charges after officials say he lied to get past presidential checkpoints an hour before President Donald Trump was set to depart from Palm Beach International Airport.

Brandon Magnan was arrested Sunday afternoon. Court records say he told deputies he was a member of the Marine Corps helicopter squadron. According to court records, he got through two security checkpoints while driving his maroon Honda Pilot.

A skeptical sheriff's office deputy raised questions, records show, asking for Magnan's credentials. Investigators say the deputy recognized he wasn't wearing a Marine Corps uniform, "as is common practice during active presidential travel," and he contacted a real member of the helicopter squadron.

Authorities say it turned out Magnan's credentials were faked, and he's a registered sex offender who was drummed out of the Corps for sex offenses. The Palm Beach Post reports, citing a 2011 court opinion, Magnan held parties at his off-base home and provided alcohol to minors.

Several people testified that after falling asleep, they woke up to find either their pants removed or Magnan was sexually assaulting them, the newspaper said.

Magnan is charged with false presentation of an officer or employee of the United States.

