Florida Black Breastfeeding Week 2022: Here are 5 reasons why it's important

Pasco, Hernando, Manatee and Pinellas counties will be recognizing the awareness event.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — This year's Black Breastfeeding Week in the west central Florida region begins on Aug. 25.

County health departments from Pasco, Hernando, Manatee and Pinellas will celebrate the event through photo shoots, trivia and free breastfeeding classes.

Black Breastfeeding Week brings awareness to a gaping racial disparity in breastfeeding rates for over 40 years, and here are five reasons why it's important to celebrate the event.

High infant mortality rate

According to Black Breastfeeding Week, black babies are dying at twice the rate of white babies and in some places nearly triple. The reason is mainly due to babies being disproportionately born too small, sick or early; and for babies to survive, they need the nutrient benefit and immunities of breast milk, according to the awareness organization's website. Also, increased breastfeeding in black women could lower infant death rates by almost 50%, the CDC says.

Diet-related disease high rates

Breast milk helps reduce the risks of health conditions in African American children, such as upper respiratory infections, type two diabetes, asthma, sudden infant death syndrome and child obesity, Black Breastfeeding Week stated on its website.

Lactation field's lack of diversity

The lack of diversity in breastfeeding advocacy can lead to a common misconception that black women do not breastfeed, the awareness organization said. It can also lead to lactation professionals not being culturally competent, sensitive or relevant in professionally interacting with African American moms.

Reduced inequalities and improved economics

Breastfeeding can help break the cycle of poverty for minority families as there is no additional burden on household income, Florida Depart of Health Pasco County said in a news release. It can also reduce the costs to the health care system and employers by lowering the prices of hospitalizations and medications and it reduces absenteeism.

Food in times of crisis

For families who struggle with securing food for children, breastfeeding can provide that food source to infants from the beginning of their lives. It can also serve as a crucial food source during widespread disasters, such as hurricanes, FDOH Pasco County says.

Black Breastfeeding Week begins on Aug. 25 and ends on Aug. 31.

Below are the events hosted in different counties with their information according to FDOH Pasco County.

Hernando County



Hernando County's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children clinic will celebrate Black Breastfeeding Week and the end of World Breastfeeding Month with breastfeeding trivia, a Baby & Me photoshoot, special treats and giveaways provided by the local Florida West Coast Breastfeeding Task Force. The event is open to the public and will be on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 7551 Forest Oaks Boulevard in Spring Hill. To learn more, call 352-540-6800.

• Baby & Me Breastfeeding Support Group is held on every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The support group is open to the public, free and facilitated by certified lactation professionals, including an International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant. The event will be at 7551 Forest Oaks Boulevard in Spring Hill. Education is also provided in other areas such as car seat safety, pump flange fitting, basics of infant CPR, safe sleep, baby-wearing, cloth diapering and swim safety. To learn more, call 352-540-6800.

• A free infant feeding line is available for families to call with questions regarding breastfeeding and bottle feeding. For more information, call 352- 540-6924.

• Free infant feeding and breastfeeding classes will be held every Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 7551 Forest Oaks Boulevard in Spring Hill. For more information, call 352-540-6924.

Manatee County



• Manatee County began offering additional breastfeeding information at its main Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children clinic on Aug. 1 at 212 6th Avenue East in Bradenton. The clinic also offers normal breastfeeding education, counseling and support. To learn more, call 941-741-3400.

Pasco County



• A celebration for Black Breastfeeding Week will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Regency Branch Library on 9701 Little Road in New Port Richey. To learn more, call 727-861-3049.

• Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children in Pasco County also offers free breastfeeding classes. For an appointment or more information on the breastfeeding class or infant feeding, call 813-364-5818.

Pinellas County

