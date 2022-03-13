Award-winning journalist killed in Ukraine had Florida ties

Brent Renaud directed "Our Time: UCF Football" for ESPN+.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brent Renaud, an award-winning filmmaker and journalist who was killed while working on a report about Ukrainian refugees, recently worked with members of the University of Central Florida's football team.

The 50-year-old's car was fired upon at a checkpoint in Irpin, Ukraine, according to The Associated Press.

UCF's publication Black & Gold Banneret says Renaud recently directed the series "Our Time: UCF Football," which documented the UCF Knights' first season with new head coach Gus Malzahn.

Many people involved with the UCF football program expressed their condolences and sorrow at Renaud's passing. One person included Kristi Malzahn, Gus Malzahn's wife.

"Brent was kind, professional and he will be missed. Prayers for his family," she tweeted.

Dillon Gabriel, a football player who started his college career at UCF, also expressed sorrow over Renaud's passing.

"I'm so shook right now. We got so close during your time with me at UCF. We checked on each other so often and talked about so much during my time off of the field," Gabriel tweeted. "We even talked about when you used to go to Iran to film documentaries. Rest In Peace Brent. God bless. Prayers up."

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s Interior Ministry confirmed Renaud's death in a statement to the New York Times, saying he “paid with his life for attempting to expose the insidiousness, cruelty and ruthlessness of the aggressor.”

The New York Times said Renaud was a "talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years," most recently in 2015. However, he was not on assignment for the Times in Ukraine.

TIME released a statement deploring Renaud’s death and saying he had been in the region working on a TIME Studios project focused on the global refugee crisis.

“We are devastated by the loss of Brent Renaud,” the statement said. “Our hearts are with all of Brent’s loved ones.”

Renaud had worked for a number of American news organizations. He and his brother, Craig, had won a Peabody Award for a Vice News documentary about a Chicago high school for students with emotional disorders.