County commissioners approve 24-hour alcohol sales at bars for unincorporated Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — If you're looking to grab a cold one at any point in the day, you can now do so in unincorporated Brevard County.

That's right, alcohol sales are now allowed 24/7 after Brevard County Commissioners voted for the change Tuesday, according to Florida Today.

The changes were made to amend the Brevard County Code of Ordinances Section 6-3, which had only allowed alcohol to be sold from 7 a.m. - 2 a.m.

The Orlando Sentinel reports only one commissioner voted against the measure and that was Commissioner Bryan Lober.

Lober had expressed concerns the new hours of sale would lead to more drunk drivers on the roads at the same time kids were heading to school, according to the outlet.

Commissioner John Tobia, who proposed rollbacks on the restrictions says he "introduced the motion as a way to roll back unnecessary government regulation," according to Florida Today.

The new regulations for alcohol sales do not impact cities and towns within Brevard County. Those jurisdictions have their own regulations for alcohol sales.

Florida Statutes Section 562.14 does lay out default regulations for when alcohol can be sold in the state, however, it also says counties and cities can provide their own ordinances.

