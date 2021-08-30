Brevard County deputy shot during traffic stop, according to reports

Authorities say the gunman was killed when deputies returned fire.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County deputy was shot Monday afternoon during a traffic stop, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

WKMG-TV reports the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on a stretch of U.S. 192 just west of Interstate 95.

Two deputies were on the scene of the traffic stop when the driver of the stopped car opened fire, Deputy Chief Michael DeMorat told the TV station.

Both law enforcement officers shot toward the driver, killing the person.

While not much information on the deputy's condition has been released by authorities, WKMG reports the sheriff's office says he is expected to survive.