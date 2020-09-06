Brevard County sheriff's lieutenant, president of FOP suspended from job

Lt. Bert Gamin was suspended with pay Tuesday pending an investigation by the sheriff's office.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After posting a recruitment call to officers accused of misconduct to work in Florida on Facebook that garnered backlash, the president of the Brevard County Fraternal Order of Police has been suspended from his job with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

In a press conference Tuesday, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Lt. Bert Gamin had been suspended with pay and an investigation into his actions was underway.

Ivey said because Gamin hasn't been charged with a crime, his suspension was paid.

“The Brevard County FOP does not represent our agency and certainly does not reflect our views. What was put into that post was disgusting, despicable and quite frankly not in the consideration of all that has happened in our country right now,” Ivey said. “I’m embarrassed by it.

“I’m infuriated by it. I’m doing our responsibility to look into it.”

The Fraternal Order of Police represents more than 300,000 members nationwide and is considered the largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers, its website says.

On June 6 at 1:21 a.m., Gamin wrote a post of the Brevard County F.O.P. Facebook page that read, "Hey Buffalo 57... and Atlanta 6... we are hiring in Florida. Lower taxes, no spineless leadership, or dumb mayors rambling on at press conferences... Plus... we got your back! #lawandorderFlorida."

The post was deleted after it received widespread criticism, but Florida Today captured it.

Initially, Gamin defended his post to Florida Today, saying, "Our citizens have a right to protest peacefully and legally. They do not have a right to block roadways, trespass on private property or disobey lawful commands from law enforcement officers."

On Monday, June 8, however, he offered an apology in a new Facebook post, writing, "I let my emotions and frustration get the better of me as a result of all the continually negative media portrayal of law enforcement."

The earlier post "was insensitive and wrong and that it did not convey the actual thought that I was trying to communicate," he said.

It now appears the Brevard County F.O.P Facebook page has since been deleted.