Florida

Sheriff: Man starved 2 dogs to death inside abandoned home

"This is one of the absolute worst...cases of animal cruelty I've seen in my 40 years as a cop," Sheriff Ivey said in a video.
Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Officials say a 33-year-old Florida man is facing animal abuse charges after he abandoned two dogs that died of starvation. 

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook video on Wednesday that David Fritsch left two dogs locked in a master bedroom with no food for several weeks. 

Ivey says the dogs ate chips of wood from furniture, plastic bottles, plastic bags and band-aids in an attempt to stay alive. Investigators were alerted to the situation in mid-January. 

They found the dogs dead inside the abandoned home. 

"This is one of the absolute worst...cases of animal cruelty I've seen in my 40 years as a cop," Sheriff Ivey said in a video. "Not only is this person responsible for the death of two innocent animals, he literally starved them to death over a period of several weeks."

Fritsch remained in the Brevard County Jail Wednesday. Jail records do not list a lawyer for him.

