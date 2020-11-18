Deputy shoots, kills 2 teens after video shows car drive toward him in Brevard County

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the deputy was “forced” to shoot in order to stop the oncoming car.

COCOA, Fla. — The day began with an investigation into a possible stolen car. It ended with two teens dead and two Florida deputies on paid administrative leave.

Deputy Santiago-Miranda and Deputy Hendren work for the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday morning, investigators say the pair was trying to follow-up on what they believed was “a possible stolen car” that had recently driven away from another deputy in the city of Cocoa.

The car they were watching had just turned into the driveway of a home, and the deputies exited their cruisers to try to talk to the people inside. But video shows the driver almost immediately backed out and turned the car toward the deputies who were standing in the roadway.

Deputy Santiago–Miranda can be heard telling the driver to stop. However, authorities say the driver instead turned and accelerated in the direction of Deputy Santiago–Miranda, who fired his service weapon “in an attempt to stop the deadly threat of the car from crashing into him.”

Two teen boys in the car were killed. They’ve been identified by law enforcement as 16-year-old Angelo Crooms and 18-year-old Sincere Pierce, who both lived in the area. The sheriff’s office said Crooms was the driver.

“…you can not only hear the repeated verbal commands from the Deputies for the driver of the vehicle to stop, but you can actually see the tires of the vehicle turn sharply as the car accelerates towards Deputy Santiago-Miranda who is now in immediate danger of being struck by the vehicle,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote in a statement describing the dash camera video.

On top of the video evidence, the sheriff’s office said someone who was inside the car has also provided a statement to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement – confirming everyone inside the car heard the deputy’s verbal commands, but the driver accelerated anyway.

Two guns were recovered from the car, investigators said.

FDLE is spearheading the investigation and is expected to present its findings to the State Attorney’s Office in the next 60-90 days.

Deputy Santiago-Miranda has been with the sheriff’s office since February 2017. Deputy Hendren has worked there since June 2018. Their paid administrative leave is standard protocol in situations where authorities discharge their weapons. This allows officials time to investigate.

The sheriff’s office described the entire situation as “tragic.”

“I ask that you keep the family of the two young men in your thoughts and prayers and also our Deputies, as an incident of this magnitude impacts everyone, including our entire community,” Sheriff Ivey said.

