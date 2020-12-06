Brevard police union head resigns over job offer post for accused officers

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Friday that Lt. Bert Gamin was no longer with the agency.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The president of a Fraternal Order of Police chapter along Florida’s Space Coast has resigned after being told he would be fired.

The resignation follows an internal investigation over a social media post that encouraged officers linked to departments accused of using excessive force during recent protests to apply for jobs in Florida.

On June 6 at 1:21 a.m., Gamin wrote a post of the Brevard County F.O.P. Facebook page that read, "Hey Buffalo 57... and Atlanta 6... we are hiring in Florida. Lower taxes, no spineless leadership, or dumb mayors rambling on at press conferences... Plus... we got your back! #lawandorderFlorida."

The post was deleted after it received widespread criticism, but Florida Today captured it.

The post appeared to directly attract the attention of those officers in Buffalo, New York, who resigned from their posts in the police department's Emergency Response Team after video showed a couple of them shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground during a George Floyd protest last week.

Two officers were charged with assault.

And in Atlanta, six officers were jailed on several charges after college students were tased during a protest.

