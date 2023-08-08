'We sincerely apologize...': Brightline delays launch of Orlando service

Customers who already booked a ride between Orlando and South Florida at the beginning of September should've received an email with rebooking information.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Floridians will have to wait a bit longer for a quick way to get from Orlando to Miami without hitting the highway.

The high-speed rail service Brightline announced Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, it wasn't launching service to Orlando from Sept. 1-6 like previously planned.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding as we strive to provide you with the highest standard of service," Brightline wrote in part on X.

In a news release online, Brightline leaders explain while "working through the final stages of certification and crew testing," it became apparent they wouldn't be able to make the opening weekend.

"Knowing it's a holiday weekend, we want to give guests as much time as possible to adjust their travel plans," leaders wrote online. "We have already started engaging them and will refund their tickets and provide a premium credit 'on us.'"

Customers who already booked a ride between Orlando and South Florida at the beginning of September should've received an email, leaders with the railroad explain. Information about the travel plan changes with other rebooking options was reportedly included in the email.

As of today, we know Brightline will not be launching service to Orlando from Sept. 1-6. If you booked a ride between Orlando and South Florida during these dates, you should have received an email notifying you of a change in your travel plans with various rebooking options. — Brightline (@GoBrightline) August 8, 2023

Brightline is planning on accounting for an opening date soon.

"We hope they will rebook and enjoy the inaugural Brightline experience," leaders wrote online. "We look forward to announcing an official date as soon as possible."

Any customers with questions about future travels to Orlando can find information by clicking here.