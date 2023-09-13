The original launch date was pushed back due to crews working through the final stages of certification and testing.

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a bit of a delay, the high-speed rail service Brightline announced on Wednesday that it has a new launch date to begin commuting Floridians from Orlando to South Florida.

Starting on Sept. 23, Brightline will service riders from Orlando International Airport to Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach, according to a news release.

“Opening Orlando fulfills our ultimate business model. We have seen incredible enthusiasm from the business and tourism industries eager to travel between Central and South Florida,” Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline, said in a statement.

“As we start service to Orlando for peak holiday seasons, I encourage everyone to check calendars, make plans, visit our website or app and reserve a seat now.”

The service was originally supposed to be launched from Sept. 1-6, but had to be put on pause due to crews working through the final stages of certification and testing, leaders said in a previous news release.

For a limited time, Brightline is offering one-way SMART fares starting at $79 for adults and $39 for kids. Groups of 4+ will automatically save an additional 25 percent on SMART fares.

One-way PREMIUM fares start at $149, a first-class experience with added amenities including a dedicated PREMIUM lounge, priority boarding, checked luggage, and complimentary snacks and beverages throughout the journey.