Elderly woman hit, killed by Brightline train

The death is at least the 50th involving a Brightline train since the Miami to West Palm Beach line launched in mid-2017.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An elderly woman died Monday after being hit by Florida’s higher-speed passenger rail service, according to multiple reports.

The Brightline train struck a 70-year-old woman around 8 a.m. in Fort Lauderdale, CBS Miami reports. The woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died.

The death is at least the 50th involving a Brightline train since the Miami to West Palm Beach line launched in mid-2017 and the second since it reopened last month after a 19-month closure due to the pandemic.

Just five days earlier, a Brightline commuter train hit and killed a man who was walking on the tracks in North Miami Beach. Police say the man didn’t move even as the train sounded its horn.

In December 2019, a report from the Associated Press found the Brightline has more fatalities per mile than any other U.S. railroad service, with one death happening every 31,000 miles