Brightline train hits car on 1st day back from shutdown

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Investigators say a Brightline commuter train hit a car carrying a woman and her grandchild on the higher-speed line’s first day back in operation since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The crash happened Monday morning in Pompano Beach.

Fire rescue officials told news outlets that the 71-year-old woman suffered some broken bones and the child did not appear to be seriously injured. They were both taken to a hospital.

The train was heading from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale, where an event was scheduled to mark the train's return.