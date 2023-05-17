Brightline now offering Orlando tickets

One way tickets start at $79 for adults and $39 for kids.

ORLANDO, Florida — Travelers are now able to book a Brightline trip from Orlando to South Florida, the high-speed train company announced this week.

As the rail system continues to connect passengers across Florida, people will be able to hitch a ride from Brightline's new station located at Orlando International Airport.

"Brightline Orlando Station offers a new connection between Orlando’s world-famous attractions, thousands of flights, and top destinations in South Florida," according to its website.

One-way tickets start at $79 for adults and $39 for kids. Groups of four or more save 25% off SMART fares, Brightline says. Planning ahead? Don't worry. Brightline publishes its train schedule for the weekdays and weekends here.

Parking is available at Orlando International Airport's Parking Garage C, which is just steps away from the Brightline Orlando Station. Fees start at $2 for 30 minutes and rise up to $19 per day. If that sounds pricey, the airport offers economy parking for $10 per day at different lots.

For those who opt for it, travelers can grab a bite to eat while aboard the Brightline train. Free Wi-Fi is also available onboard.

But what about your bags? Compact travel items can ride with you and be stored on the racks throughout the coach. Larger bags can be checked through your final destination. Travelers who choose the premium fare have the option to check a bag for free.

Passengers aboard Brightline can travel to West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Aventura and Miami — as well as the new addition of Orlando.