Video shows men forcing Florida woman to let them into her home at gunpoint

TAMARAC, Fla. — Detectives are searching for three people involved in a robbery and home invasion that was caught on camera Monday morning in Tamarac, Fla.

Surveillance video shows a homeowner leaving her house when two armed men, dressed in all black, got out of an SUV and forced her to take them into her home at gunpoint. Inside, investigators say they tied her up and rummaged through her belongings.

Additional surveillance footage captured a third person, a woman, approaching the home, opening the door, saying something in Creole, then shutting the door before wiping down the door handle with her shirt and returning to wait in the getaway SUV. The two men and woman involved drove away, taking approximately $2,700 worth of items from the home, detectives said.

Deputies say both men were wearing dark, shiny, plastic skull masks. The woman had a dark hair wrap and was also wearing dark clothing, authorities said. The trio drove a 2019 or 2020 white Lexus SUV NX300 F Sport model.

Anyone who recognizes the men or the woman is asked to call Detective Robert Sokol at 954-321-4547 or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Tipsters may also submit anonymous tips online by clicking here.

