Broward County Schools superintendent charged with perjury

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The superintendent of the Florida school district where 17 students and staff died in a 2018 high school massacre has been arrested on a perjury charge.
Jail records show Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie was arrested Wednesday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
An agency spokeswoman said no further information was immediately available, and it wasn't known if the arrest is connected to the investigation that followed the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Jail records don't show if Runcie has an attorney. The school district didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
