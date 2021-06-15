Reports: Florida deputy suspended 8 hours after calling Black man 'boy'

The deputy won't be criminally charged. However, his suspension was based on four internal affairs charges, including conduct unbecoming.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida deputy got a one-day suspension without pay for calling a Black man "boy" and grabbing his throat, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

It reportedly happened back in July 2017 outside a Dania Beach motel after staff tried to evict a woman who was watching Allen Floyd's baby. The motel said the woman was drunk and had broken a television.

Video shows Floyd sitting outside, holding his baby, as Deputy James Cady demands identification, threatens to call child services for the baby, and says he's going to take the woman to jail on a warrant.

Floyd doesn't provide an ID card but does give his name and suggest the deputy look him up. However, video shows the situation only escalated from there.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Cady told investigators he didn't try to choke Floyd but realizes he could have handled the situation better.

The incident wasn't originally reported by Floyd or Cady. It reportedly came to light in 2019 when public defenders watched the video in preparation for someone else's trial and subsequently filed a complaint with the Broward Sheriff's Office.

“We all know, a Black male, when you call him ‘boy,’ you tell a colored man ‘boy,’ it’s like, you’re degrading his character,” Floyd told television station WSVN in 2019. “You mean nothing to this person ’cause you’re calling me a boy.”

With regard to the racial connotations of the term, Cady reportedly told investigators he was a "country boy" who called everybody that, regardless of their race.

Ultimately, WSVN says the State Attorney's Office determined Cady broke no laws by physically stopping Floyd from leaving the area. However, a year-long internal affairs investigation found the deputy used poor judgement and didn't thoroughly document the force used, leading the the 8-hour suspension.