BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Thanksgiving break for Broward County students has expanded again, this time to a whole week.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported the new calendar includes the Thanksgiving break and a new start date: Aug. 19, 2020. The newspaper said teachers' union members and parents who voted online approved of the weeklong Thanksgiving break.

The break still lets high school students take first semester exams before winter vacation instead of delaying them until January.

The new calendar is posted now on the Broward Schools website. The Thanksgiving break dates are Nov. 23-27, 2020.

Students still have a winter break from Dec. 21, 202, to Jan. 1, 2021.

RELATED: 17-year-old charged in Thanksgiving Day murder of pregnant teen, boyfriend

RELATED: Travelers get through busiest holiday travel day at Tampa International Airport

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter