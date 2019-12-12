BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Thanksgiving break for Broward County students has expanded again, this time to a whole week.
The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported the new calendar includes the Thanksgiving break and a new start date: Aug. 19, 2020. The newspaper said teachers' union members and parents who voted online approved of the weeklong Thanksgiving break.
The break still lets high school students take first semester exams before winter vacation instead of delaying them until January.
The new calendar is posted now on the Broward Schools website. The Thanksgiving break dates are Nov. 23-27, 2020.
Students still have a winter break from Dec. 21, 202, to Jan. 1, 2021.
