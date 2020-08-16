Broward Sheriff's Office Lieutenant dies from COVID-19

Lieutenant Aldemar 'Al' Rengifo, Jr. was 47-years-old.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla — A lieutenant who has been with the Broward Sheriff's Office for more than two decades has passed away from COVID-19.

The sheriff's office announced Lieutenant Aldemar "Al" Rengifo Jr. died Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus and being hospitalized at the end of July.

Rengifo, 47, served BSO and the people of Broward County for more than 20 years. He joined BSO’s Department of Law Enforcement as a deputy sheriff cadet in January 2000. He is survived by his wife and son.

We are saddened to announce the passing of BSO Lieutenant Aldemar “Al” Rengifo Jr., who died on Sunday, August 16 after testing positive and being hospitalized for the coronavirus (COVID-19) on July 27.​ Learn more about his dedication to Broward County https://t.co/POMhNKzqrn. pic.twitter.com/nKtAzXVhCs — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) August 16, 2020

Rengifo was born in Boston, Mass. and graduated from Western High School in Davie. Before pursuing a career in law enforcement, he earned an associate degree in medical assisting from Keiser College and worked for more than six years as a medical assistant.

Rengifo is the fourth BSO employee to die from COVID-19 this month.