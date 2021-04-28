Broward County Schools superintendent offers to resign following felony perjury charges

The superintendent's offer came hours after he released a video statement saying he would be vindicated of the perjury charges.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The South Florida school superintendent overseeing Broward County schools has offered to resign amid continuing criticism over the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a perjury charge from a statewide grand jury.

Robert Runcie’s offer came hours after he released a video statement saying he would be vindicated of the perjury charges. The district’s top lawyer, Broward County School Board General Counsel Barbara Myrick, resigned.

The two were arrested last week after a grand jury indictment. The charges stemmed from testimony they made during an investigation into the district's possible failures to abide by school safety laws. The investigation also looked into the possible mismanagement of funds that were solicited for school safety initiatives, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Runcie led the nation’s sixth-largest school district for nearly 10 years and had been lauded for closing the achievement gap between white and minority students. But the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School led to intense criticism of him.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.