Browns tackle Malik McDowell arrested in Florida; accused of beating officer

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell has been arrested and charged in Florida – accused of beating a police officer and public exposure.

Police in Deerfield Beach say they were responding to a “naked male walking near a school” when an officer approached McDowell sitting on a curb. CBS Miami reports that children were still inside the building.

The officer said McDowell stood up, uttered an obscenity at him and attacked him, punching him in the eye and on the top of the head. According to CBS Miami, the officer suffered some bruising and has trouble walking.

McDowell is charged with aggravated battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and exposure of sex organs in public.

A former second-round pick, McDowell was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. However, he never got to play for the team after suffering a brain injury in an ATV crash. Following that injury, McDowell was arrested several times and even spent 11 months in a Michigan jail

The Browns said they were aware of Monday's arrest and are gathering more information.