Buc-ee's travel center to unveil first Florida location

The fan-favorite travel center will open in St. Augustine on Feb. 22.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — If you're searching for Texas barbeque, friendly service, and rows upon rows of gas pumps, then look no further. The "world's most-loved travel center" is coming to Florida!

The Texas-based gas station and convenience store Buc-ee's will unveil its first Florida location in St. Augustine later this month, with doors opening at 6 a.m. on Feb. 22.

The store, known for its "pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee’s apparel and fresh, delicious food" has become a fan favorite for travelers,

Buc-ee's St. Augustine will feature 104 fueling stations and thousands of snack, meal, and drink options at its 52,600-square-foot travel center. The store alone will bring approximately 200 permanent full-time jobs to the area.

The gas station chain is excited to continue its Southern expansion to historical St. Augustine, Buc-ee's executive Stan Beard said in a press release.

“Picking St. Augustine for our first Florida location made sense for many reasons, but its proximity to our other locations across the South was our initial motivator. Location aside, our owners fell in love with the rich history and warm hospitality of St. Augustine,” Beard said.

“With their crystal-clear beaches and walkable atmosphere, St. Augustine is among the most beautiful cities in Florida. We are excited to offer visitors and residents the experience and convenience of Buc-ee’s and can’t wait to become a part of the local community.”

Construction on a second Florida Buc-ee's location is also underway in Daytona Beach.